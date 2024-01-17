Hosts Australia on top of West Indies in Adelaide Test

Sports

Hosts Australia on top of West Indies in Adelaide Test

By Rajdeep Saha 01:38 pm Jan 17, 202401:38 pm

Australia ended Day 1 of the first Test versus West Indies on a stronger note

Australia ended Day 1 of the first Test versus West Indies on a stronger note. Australia bowled the Windies out for a paltry 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood taking four-fers. For WI, Kirk McKenzie scored a 50. In response, Australia are 59/2 from 21 overs. Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 30 alongside Cameron Green (6*). Here's more.

WI finish on 188 after being 133/9

West Indies kept losing wickets at key moments. It was a poor start and the visitors never rallied back to cause much headache. A 46-run stand between McKenzie and Kavem Hodge for the fourth wicket showed some character. And then a 55-run stand for the final wicket handed WI a respite. WI were 133/9 at one stage.

Debutant Shamar Joseph shines for WI

Shamar Joseph had a dream debut for the Windies. He scored a valiant 41-ball 36 coming in at number 11. His 50-plus stand alongside Kemar Roach (17) was stupendous. And then, Joseph claimed two wickets for WI, dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Josh Hazlewood accomplishes 250 wickets in Test cricket

Playing his 65th Test match, Hazlewood has completed 250 wickets at an average of 25.71. He owns nine four-fers and 10 five wicket-hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus WI, Hazlewood (4/44) has claimed 26 scalps, averaging 18.11 (ER: 2.32). Hazlewood has also completed 150 Test wickets on Australian soil from 38 matches at 23.94. Hazlewood got to his 250th scalp when he dismissed Alick Athanaze.

Cummins completes 150 Test scalps on home soil

Cummins (4/41) continued from where he left off versus Pakistan. He has been enjoying a solid run of form. In 59 matches, Cummins has raced to 262 scalps at an average of 21.95. Notably, Cummins has breached the 150-wicket mark at home. He has claimed 151 wickets at 18.89. Cummins became the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia. He surpassed former Aussie ace Jason Gillespie (259).

McKenzie slams 50 from 94 balls

WI's McKenzie showed resolve in what was his maiden fifty. McKenzie played in just his third innings for WI in this format. He hit seven fours. Hazlewood dismissed McKenzie to reduce the WI to 107/5.

Australia lose two wickets

Steve Smith perished for 12 after replacing David Warner as an opener in the side. He was dismissed in the ninth over by Joseph. Marnus Labuschagne also went back for just 10 from 25 balls. Joseph dismissed him in the 15th over. Meanwhile, Khawaja is out there with a watchful 30*. He has faced 54 balls, slamming four fours.