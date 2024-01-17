Pat Cummins completes 150 Test scalps on home soil: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Pat Cummins completes 150 Test scalps on home soil: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:51 pm Jan 17, 202412:51 pm

Pat Cummins claimed a four-wicket haul versus West Indies (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins claimed a four-wicket haul versus West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussie skipper managed 4/41 from 17 overs. He was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with Josh Hazlewood taking (4/44). Cummins continued from where he left off versus Pakistan. He has been enjoying a solid run of form. Here are the stats.

2/6

A solid display on offer from Cummins

Cummins handed Australia the first wicket when he dismissed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the 10th over, inviting the player to have a drive. In the 14th over, Cummins got the scalp of Kraigg Brathwaite, who got stuck at the crease to be bowled. A bouncer saw Joshua da Silva fall into the trap in the 47th over before he got Alzarri Joseph.

3/6

WI fold for 188 in the first innings

West Indies were bundled out for 188 in their first innings on Day 1. WI played 62.1 overs. Kirk McKenzie smashed 50 from 94 balls. For the Aussies, Cummins and Hazlewood led the show. Hazlewood went past 250 Test scalps.

4/6

Cummins is in fine form with the ball

Cummins was sensational in the 2023-24 series versus Pakistan at home. In three matches, he picked 19 wickets at an average of 12. Notably, the right-arm pacer managed three five-wicket hauls. And now, Cummins took another four wickets in the first innings against WI to get to 23 scalps from four matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 11.60 in this phase.

5/6

Cummins races to 151 wickets at home

In 59 matches, Cummins has raced to 262 scalps at an average of 21.95. Notably, Cummins has breached the 150-wicket mark at home. He has claimed 151 wickets at 18.89. Besides, he owns 107 scalps in away matches (home of opposition) and another three scalps at neutral venues. Versus WI, Cummins has registered his best figures. He owns seven scalps at 10.71.

6/6

Cummins surpasses Gillespie's wickets tally for Australia

Cummins is now the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format. He went past former Aussie ace Jason Gillespie, who took 259 scalps from 71 matches at 26.13.