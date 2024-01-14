2nd T20I: New Zealand beat Pakistan to gain 2-0 lead

By Gaurav Tripathi Jan 14, 2024

Fakhar Zaman's 50 went in vain (Source: X@TheRealPCB)

New Zealand have thrashed Pakistan by 21 runs in the second T20I to gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. It was another high-scoring affair as the likes of Finn Allen, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam scored fifties. Though Pakistan fought well while chasing 195 in Hamilton, they were eventually restricted to 173/10 (19.3 overs). Here we look at the key stats.

A look at the match summary

NZ were off to a flier with Allen and Devon Conway adding 59 runs for the opening wicket. The former, who scored 74, was also involved in a half-century partnership with Kane Williamson as the Kiwis finished at 194/8. In reply, Pakistan were 10/2 when Fakhar and Babar rescued them with fifties. However, Adam Milne's four-fer meant the Men in Green fell short.

Another fiery hand from Allen

Allen smothered the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf en route to his 41-ball 74. Allen has raced to 888 runs in 37 T20I innings, averaging 24. Notably, Allen has compiled those runs while striking at 158.85. This was his second T20I fifty against Pakistan as he has raced to 199 runs against them (SR: 173.04).

3,000 T20 runs loading for Allen

With this half-century, the 24-year-old swashbuckler has raced to 2,985 runs in 106 T20 games with his average and strike rate being over 28 and 167, respectively. This was his 21st fifty in T20 cricket (100: 1). The youngster will want to cross the 3,000-run mark in his next outing.

Rauf goes past Gul and Ajmal

Rauf, who claimed three wickets in an over, finished with 3/38. With his first wicket, he went past Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul to become Pakistan's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Rauf has now raced to 88 T20I wickets at 21.29 (ER: 8.07). Only Shadab Khan (104) and Shahid Afridi (98) own more wickets among Pakistan internationals.

Most wickets against NZ

Rauf has certainly enjoyed tackling NZ as he has now raced to 30 wickets in 15 games against them at an economy rate of 7.91. No other bowler has scalped more T20I wickets against the Kiwis. Rauf has also not taken more wickets against any other team. All of his three four-fers in T20Is have been recorded against the Kiwis.

1,000 away T20I runs for Rizwan

Rizwan was dismissed for seven off five balls. However, he has now raced to 1,003 runs in 40 away T20Is (32 innings). He has an average of 41.79 in away matches. He owns seven fifties. Overall, he has complete 2,829 runs in the 20-over format for Pakistan. He has one century and 25 fifties currently at an average of 48.77.

6,000 T20 runs for Fakhar

Fakhar score a fiery half-century, 50 off 25 balls. Fakhar, who made his T20 debut in March 2013, took 231 games to complete 6,000 (now 6,041) runs. He averages over 21 in the format with his strike rate being 134-plus. With 2,368 runs in 76 games, the southpaw is the second-highest run-getter in PSL history, only behind Babar (2,935).

1,500 T20I runs loading for Fakhar

Fakhar, who was once the second-ranked T20I batter, has raced to 1,498 runs in 78 games, averaging 22.02. His strike rate in the format reads 129.92. The tally now includes nine fifties with 91 being his best score. Against New Zealand, he has raced to 274 T20I runs at an average of 24.90. He now owns two fifties against the Kiwis.

Second successive fifty for Babar

Babar, who slammed a 35-ball 57, managed 66 off 43 balls this time around. This was his seventh 50-plus score against the Kiwis as he has raced to 665 T20 runs against them at 47.50 (100: 1). Overall, he has now raced to 3,608 T20I runs at 41.95 (50s: 32, 100s: 3). On NZ soil, he boasts 424 T20I runs at 53.

Four-fer for Milne

Mile was the pick of the bowlers for NZ as he finished with 4/33 in four overs. The speed merchant has now raced to 56 scalps in 49 T20Is at 24.32. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. This was his second four-fer against Pakistan as he has completed 25 wickets against them at 19.48.