Ranji Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani shines with 6/65 versus Andhra

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024: Shams Mulani shines with 6/65 versus Andhra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:27 pm Jan 14, 202402:27 pm

Shams Mulani claims his 11th fifer in First-Class cricket

Shams Mulani was the star for Mumbai on Day 3 against Andhra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner claimed his 11th First-Class five-wicket haul. He finished with 6/65 in the first innings. His exceptional bowling restricted Andhra to only 184 runs after Mumbai compiled a decent total of 395. Eventually, Mumbai enforced the follow on. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

A sensational spell from Mulani

Mulani came into the attack as the first change and he immediately removed Shaik Rasheed before outfoxing Hanuma Vihari on Day 2. He was in an even better rhythm on Day 3 when he knocked over Ricky Bhui. A few overs later, Mulani went through KV Sashikanth's defence. Later, he cleaned up the likes of Lalith Mohan and Penmetsa Raju to bundle out Andhra.

3/5

Mulani had a brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Mulani was a force for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He returned with 46 wickets from seven matches last season at an average of 23.89. The 26-year-old claimed two fifers. The left-arm spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Mulani was only behind Kerala's Jalaj Saxena, who finished with 50 wickets. Kishan Singha with 44 wickets was third.

4/5

A look at his exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 30th First-Class match, Mulani has raced to 145 scalps at an average above 23. Notably, he owns 11 fifers and eight four-wicket hauls in this format. The 26-year-old is no mug with the bat. He has compiled 1,300-plus runs at an average above 33. Mulani has returned with 12 fifties. He has been Mumbai's strike bowler since his FC debut in 2018.

5/5

How has the match panned out?

Mumbai posted 395 in the first innings thanks to contributions from Bhupen Lalwani, Shreyas Iyer, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi. Nitish Kumar Reddy starred for Andhra with figures of 6/54. In reply, Andhra were bowled out for 184 courtesy of Mulani's 6/65. Among Andhra batters, only Prasanth Kumar slammed a fifty. Following on, Andhra are 60/4, still trailing by 151 runs.