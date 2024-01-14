Finn Allen hammers his second T20I fifty against Pakistan: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Finn Allen hammers his second T20I fifty against Pakistan: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:16 pm Jan 14, 202402:16 pm

This was Allen's fourth T20I fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand opener Finn Allen smoked a blazing half-century against Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series in Hamilton. He smothered the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf en route to his 41-ball 74. His stellar knock was studded with seven boundaries and five maximums. This was his second T20I fifty against Pakistan. Here are his stats.

2/4

Another fiery hand from Allen

Allen was solid from the start. Rauf and Shaheen looked utterly clueless against him as NZ completed 50 runs in 4.2 overs. Allen, meanwhile, reached his fifty off just 24 balls. He, however, could not touch the three-figure mark, having fallen prey to Usama Mir. Allen recorded half-century partnerships with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson as NZ finished at 194/8.

3/4

Decoding Allen's T20I numbers

Allen has raced to 888 runs in 37 T20I innings, averaging 24. Notably, Allen has compiled those runs while striking at 158.85. He owns a 56-ball 101 against Scotland, besides four fifties. At home, the right-hander has whacked 375 runs, striking at 160.25. This was his second T20I fifty against Pakistan as he has raced to 199 runs against them (SR: 173.04).

4/4

3,000 T20 runs loading for Allen

With this half-century, the 24-year-old swashbuckler has raced to 2,985 runs in 106 T20 games with his average and strike rate being over 28 and 167, respectively. This was his 21st fifty in T20 cricket (100: 1). The youngster will want to cross the 3,000-run mark in his next outing.