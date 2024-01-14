Fakhar Zaman accomplishes 6,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Fakhar Zaman accomplishes 6,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Jan 14, 2024

Fakhar is the second-highest run-getter in PSL history (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan dasher Fakhar Zaman has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his ninth run in the second T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. Though the southpaw has been in and out of Pakistan's T20I set-up, his overall record in the 20-over format has been impressive. He has also done well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Here is more.

6,000 T20 runs for Fakhar

Fakhar, who made his T20 debut in March 2013, took 231 games to complete 6,000 runs. He averages over 21 in the format with his strike rate being 134-plus. The tally includes three tons and 41 fifties with 115 being his best score. The 33-year-old has slammed over 220 sixes in T20s with his boundary count being 600-plus.

Second-most runs in PSL

With 2,368 runs in 76 games, the southpaw is the second-highest run-getter in PSL history, only behind Babar Azam (2,935). The southpaw's average and strike rate in the tournament are 31.57 and 142.30, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and two tons. Fakhar has been associated with Lahore Qalandars since his PSL debut in 2017.

Here are his T20I stats

Fakhar, who was once the second-ranked T20I batter, has raced past 1,450 runs in 78 games, averaging just over 21. His strike rate in the format reads 128-plus. The tally includes eight fifties with 91 being his best score. Against New Zealand, he has raced past 230 T20I runs at an average of 22-plus. He owns a solitary fifty against the Kiwis.