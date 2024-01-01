Sydney Test: Can Pakistan avoid whitewash against Australia?

Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia will look to extend their dominance over Pakistan in the third and final Test. The Aussies were clinical across all departments in the first two games and walked away with comprehensive wins. Though Pakistan showcased some character in the second and Boxing Day Test, they eventually fell well short. Here we present the preview of the final Test.

Pitch report and broadcast details

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host this affair, starting on January 3. One can hope for a perfect balance between bat and ball. While pacers will receive assistance early on, spinners can be lethal in the last two days. Pakistan have won two of their eight Tests at this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network (5:00am IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns in 71 Tests so far, with Australia winning 36 of them. While Pakistan own 15 wins, as many as 20 matches have been drawn. Pakistan have won just four out of 39 Tests against Australia Down Under. As many as seven Tests ended in a draw. Pakistan won their last Test series against Australia in October 2018.

Cummins starred in Boxing Day Test

Australia posted 318 while batting first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to Abdullah Shafique (62) and Shan Masood (54). Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Chasing 317, the visitors fought well but were eventually folded for 237. Skipper Pat Cummins starred with twin fifers.

A look at the Probable playing XIs

Australia's probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

A look at the key performers

Mitchell Starc has now raced to 51 wickets against Pakistan in 13 Tests at 30. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins finished 2023 as the top-two highest wicket-takers in Tests with 47 and 42 scalps, respectively. Abdullah Shafique has completed 507 runs against the Pakistan team in five Tests at 56.33. Shaheen Afridi owns 113 Test scalps in 29 Tests at 26.71 (5W: 4).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Alex Carey, Steve Smith (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Aamer Jamal, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Shaheen Afridi, Pat Cummins (C). Fantasy XI (Option 2): Alex Carey, Steve Smith, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Aamer Jamal, Mitchell Starc (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Shaheen Afridi, Pat Cummins.

