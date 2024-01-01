Pakistan seek their third Test victory at SCG: Stats

Pakistan seek their third Test victory at SCG: Stats

Pakistan will fight to avoid a whitewash as they meet hosts Australia in the third and final Test. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host this affair, starting on January 3. Having lost the first two games, the visitors would be raring to make a mark. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won a couple of Tests at this venue. Here are further details.

Two Test wins at SCG

Having played eight Tests at the SCG, all against Australia, Pakistan boast two wins and five defeats. Pakistan's victories came in 1977 and 1995. Meanwhile, the 1990 game resulted in a draw. Notably, Pakistan agonizingly fell short of chasing 176 in the 2010 SCG Test, losing by just 36 runs. Their last Test assignment here, in 2017, saw them suffer a 220-run defeat.

Pakistan have five Test centurions at SCG

As many as five Pakistan batters own Test centuries at the SCG. Younis Khan (175* in 2017, Ijaz Ahmed (137 in 1995), Mushtaq Mohammad (121 in 1973), Asif Iqbal (120 in 1977), and Salman Butt (108 in 2005) feature on this list. Among players from the current squad, only Sarfaraz Ahmed owns a 50-plus Test score here (72* in 2017).

Imran Khan, Danish Kaneria own two fifers at SCG

Pacer Imran Khan and leg-spinner Danish Kaneria have claimed two Test fifers apiece at the SCG. No other Asian bowler owns multiple Test fifers at this venue. Mohammad Asif and Mushtaq Ahmed are the other Pakistan bowlers with fifers at this iconic venue.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns in 71 Tests so far, with Australia winning 36 of them. While Pakistan own 15 wins, as many as 20 matches have been drawn. Pakistan have won just four out of 39 Tests against Australia Down Under. As many as seven Tests ended in a draw. Pakistan won their last Test series against Australia in October 2018.