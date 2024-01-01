David Warner retires from ODI cricket: Decoding his stellar stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:59 am Jan 01, 2024

Warner finishes with nearly 7,000 ODI runs (Source: X/@ICC)

One of Australia's finest white-ball batters, David Warner has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will also retire from Test matches following the third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner, however, will continue in T20Is. The southpaw enjoyed a sensational run in ODI cricket as he powered Australia to numerous memorable triumphs. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia

Warner ends a prolific career as Australia's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs. He finishes with 6,932 runs from 161 matches at a brilliant average of 45.30. Furthermore, his strike rate reads 97.26. His tally of 22 tons in the format is only second to Ricky Ponting (29) among Aussie players. The southpaw also owns 33 fifties with 179 being his best score.

Breaking down Warner's ODI numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 66 home ODIs, he owns 3,013 runs at 47.07 (100s: 10, 50s: 13). In 65 away ODIs (home of opposition), the southpaw smoked 2,429 runs at 39.17 (100s: 6, 50s: 15). Warner has accumulated 1,490 runs at 55.18 at neutral venues. His tally of 6,888 ODI runs while opening the batting is only second to Adam Gilchrist (9,176) among Aussies.

Third-highest average for Australia in ODIs

Warner's average of 45.30 is the third-highest among Aussie batters with at least 1,000 runs in ODIs. He is only behind Michael Bevan (53.58) and Michael Hussey (48.15) in this regard. Notably, Warner is also the fastest Australian to accomplish 4,000, 5,000, and 6,000 ODI runs. He was in line to become the fastest Aussie to get 7,000 runs in the format as well.

Only Aussie batter with this feat

Warner was Australia's highest run-getter in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with 535 runs from 11 games at 48.63. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. He, hence, was pivotal to the team's triumph. The southpaw returned with 647 runs in the 2019 competition. He hence became the first Aussie batter to accomplish 500 or more runs in multiple WC editions.

Second-most runs for Australia in WCs

Warner finished his WC career with 1,527 runs at 56.55. Ponting (1,743) is the only Aussie with more runs in the competition's history. Warner's tally of six WC tons is the most for an Aussie. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the mega competition. He is the joint-fastest to accomplish 1,000 ODI WC runs, having taken just 19 innings.

A look at his other ODI records

Warner's tally of seven ODI tons in 2016 is the joint-second-most for a batter in a calendar year. His 173 in the 2016 Cape Town ODI against South Africa is the sixth-highest individual score in a losing cause. Warner and Aaron Finch's tally of 3,788 ODI partnership runs at 47.94 is the third-most for an Aussie opening pair.

Did you know?

Warner scored 94 of Australia's 141 runs in 2022 Townsville ODI against Zimbabwe. He hence owns the second-highest percentage of runs in a completed ODI innings (66.66). The southpaw is only behind legendary West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards (69.48% versus England) in this regard.