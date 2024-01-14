Mohammad Rizwan completes 1,000 away T20I runs: Deocoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:54 pm Jan 14, 2024

Rizwan has surpassed 1,000 runs in away T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Rizwan achieved a new milestone in T20Is. Rizwan has surpassed 1,000 runs in away T20Is (home of the opposition). He achieved the record in his side's second T20I versus New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday. Rizwan entered the contest needing just four runs to get to this feat. He, however, was dismissed for seven off five balls.

Rizwan has been effective at home, away, and neutral venues

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan has now raced to 1,003 runs in 40 away T20Is (32 innings). He has an average of 41.79 in away matches. He owns seven fifties. On the other hand, Rizwan also owns 912 runs at 60.80 in home T20Is (100s: 1 50s: 9). Besides, he has 914 runs from 23 games in neutral venues at 48.10.

Over 2,800 runs in T20Is

Rizwan has now raced to 2,829 runs in the 20-over format for Pakistan. He has one century and 25 fifties currently at an average of 48.77. Playing his 16th encounter versus the Kiwis, Rizwan has accumulated 470 runs. He averages 36.15 versus New Zealand, having hammered four fifties.

Rizwan is closing in on 7,000 T20 runs

A specialist in the 20-over format, Rizwan is closing in on 7,000 runs. He has now completed 6,977 runs at a 43-plus average with the help of two tons and 59 fifties. He can become the fourth Pakistan player to do so.