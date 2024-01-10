Kuldeep Yadav averages 13.81 in T20Is (bowling): Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha

All eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav when India take on Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

All eyes will be on Kuldeep Yadav when India take on Afghanistan in the first T20I at the MCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. India have plenty of spin options and Kuldeep could be given the nod alongside Axar Patel. Kuldeep had a solid 2023 in limited-overs cricket and he ended the year with a fifer versus South Africa in the third T20I.

Why does this story matter?

Kuldeep, who made a return to the 20-over format in 2023 after being overlooked in the preceding years, has been a top performer with the ball in white-ball cricket. He played eight T20I games for India across 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively. But now with the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, Kuldeep will be seen as India's primary spin option.

Fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I scalps

In 34 matches for India in the 20-over format, Kuldeep has claimed 58 wickets. In August 2023, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I scalps (30 games). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep broke the record of Yuzvendra Chahal (34 matches). In the same month, Arshdeep Singh became the second-fastest Indian to 50 T20I scalps (33 games).

The best average for an Indian bowler (minimum 150 deliveries)

Kuldeep's average of 13.81 is the best among Indian bowlers with a minimum of 150-plus deliveries bowled. Former bowlers Ashok Dinda (14.41) and Amit Mishra (15) are next to Kuldeep in terms of average.

Kuldeep owns two five-wicket hauls

Kuldeep has three four-wickets-in-an-innings (and over) for India. He is tied with Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5) is ahead. Kuldeep is one of the two Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul in T20Is (also Bhuvneshwar). He is the only spinner with two fifers for India. Kuldeep's 5/17 versus WI is the fourth-best bowling figure in an innings among Indian players.

Best strike rate among top 10 Indian bowlers (wickets)

Kuldeep is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. His strike rate of 12.44 is the best among Indian bowlers (top 10 wicket-takers). Kuldeep owns 20 scalps at home, averaging 18.35. His average is 11.45 in away matches (home of opposition).

Do you know?

Kuldeep has claimed 173 wickets in the 20-over format from 144 games at an average of just 21.54. His strike rate is an impressive 17.40. Kuldeep owns five four-wicket hauls and three fifers with the best of 5/17.