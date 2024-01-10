India vs Afghanistan: Rohit, Jaiswal to open; Virat Kohli rested

India vs Afghanistan: Rohit, Jaiswal to open; Virat Kohli rested

By Parth Dhall 05:40 pm Jan 10, 2024

Virat Kohli will miss the series opener

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid, on Wednesday, confirmed that Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I in Mohali against Afghanistan due to personal reasons. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India in the match. Dravid, speaking ahead of the series opener, also cleared the air regarding the absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

Why does this story matter?

The cricket fraternity rejoiced in the return of Rohit and Kohli to India's T20I squad. However, the latter is set to miss the Mohali T20I due to personal reasons. Both Rohit and Kohli last featured in the format in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. Interestingly, the impending Afghanistan series gives India three final T20Is before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

A look at India's schedule

The three T20Is between hosts India and Afghanistan are scheduled for January 11, 14, and 17 in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru, respectively. India will then host England in a five-match Test series, starting January 25. The players will then join their respective IPL teams. The cash-rich league will conclude two weeks before the T20 World Cup starts (on June 1).

India's squad for Afghanistan T20I series

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.