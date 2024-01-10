Chelsea: Decoding their stats since the start of 2022-23 season

By Rajdeep Saha 05:10 pm Jan 10, 2024

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea have suffered 31 defeats (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semis. Mauricio Pochettino's men have everything to play for in the second leg to book a berth in the final. Chelsea have had a difficult time despite spending more than £1bn in transfers. And this defeat once again highlighted their inconsistency. Here we decode their stats since 2022-23.

Chelsea had three different managers last season

In the 2022-23 season, Chelsea had three different managers. Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the new owners in September 2022. As per Sky Sports, Chelsea had spent £278.4m in signings over the summer. And then results went downhill under Graham Potter who was sacked in April 2023. Notably, the club pumped in more money on signings. Frank Lampard saw out the season for Chelsea.

Chelsea spent big under Poch but inconsistency looms

Chelsea focused on revamping their squad again in the summer of 2023 and a significant chunk of money was spent under new manager Pochettino. However, Chelsea sold several key players to recoup some of their spending. Results have not favored the Blues under Poch and fans are questioning his methods. Once again, the defeat against a lower team in Middlesbrough did more harm.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney's first-half finish for the Championship helped Michael Carrick's men claim a massive win. Cole Palmer was guilty as he spurned three excellent opportunities in the first half. Pochettino's team dominated possession but did not do enough to find the equalizer. Chelsea clocked 18 attempts but had five shots on target. Chelsea also recorded 72% ball possession.

Chelsea have recorded 31 defeats since the start of 2022-23

As per Opta, among Premier League sides, only Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest (32 each) have lost more games than Chelsea (31) in all competitions since the start of last season. Meanwhile, no side has lost more away from home than the Blues (21) since the start of 2022-23. Versus Middlesbrough, it was a fifth away defeat in six matches for the Blues.

Unwanted stats for the Blues

Chelsea's defeat to Middlesbrough was the first time they've lost a Carabao Cup match against a side from a lower division since October 1999 against Huddersfield. Middlesbrough became the first lower-league side to beat Chelsea across any domestic cup competition since Bradford in January 2015.

How have Chelsea performed in the Premier League since 2022-23?

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League 2022-23 season (W11, D11, L16). Chelsea collected 44 points and ended the season without a win in four league matches (D2 L2). Notably, they scored 38 goals and conceded 47. In the ongoing season, Chelsea are 10th with 28 points from 20 games (W8 D4 L8). However, they have scored 34 goals, besides conceding 31.

19 Premier League defeats in the year 2023

In the calendar year 2023, Chelsea accounted for 19 defeats in the Premier League which was more than 2021 and 2022 combined. However, Chelsea ended the year with league wins over Crystal Palace and Luton Town respectively.

Chelsea's performance in cup competitions in the 2022-23 season

In the Champions League 2022-23 season, Chelsea topped their group (W4 D1 L1) before edging past Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, despite losing the first leg 1-0. In the quarters, Real Madrid beat them 2-0 in each of the two legs (4-0 aggregate). Chelsea lost in the third round of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, going down to Manchester City.

Chelsea remain alive in both cup competitions this season

Chelsea beat Wimbledon 2-1 in the Carabao Cup second round before beating Brighton in the third round. In the round of 16, they tamed Blackburn Rovers 2-0. In the quarters, they beat Newcastle United on penalties before now losing to Middlesbrough in the semi-final first-leg. In the FA Cup, Chelsea beat Preston 4-0 in the third round. Aston Villa is Chelsea's next opponent.

29 wins, 31 defeats, and 16 draws since 2022-23

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea have won 29 matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, as mentioned, the Blues have suffered 31 defeats, besides recording a total of 16 draws. Chelsea have played 76 games in total.

