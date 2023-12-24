Premier League 2023-24, Wolves down Chelsea 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:49 pm Dec 24, 202308:49 pm

Wolves beat Chelsea on Christmas Eve (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Wolves beat Chelsea on Christmas Eve in the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. Matchday 18 saw the Blues suffer a 2-1 defeat. Mario Lemina scored the opener in the 51st minute before Matt Doherty found the net in the 93rd minute. Christopher Nkunku handed Chelsea a lifeline three minutes later. Wolves held on for the rest of the added time to earn victory.

Wolves script these massive records

In the previous meeting between the two clubs, Wolves eked out a 1-0 win. As per Opta, for the first time since 1973-75 (three wins) Wolves have earned successive league wins over the Blues. Chelsea are now winless in their last four Premier League visits to the Molineux. Chelsea had last won here in September 2019, claiming a 5-2 victory.

Unwanted records for Chelsea

Chelsea have now lost 19 Premier League matches in 2023 (highest). Across Europe's top five leagues, only Almeria (24 in La Liga), Werder Bremen 20 in Bundesliga), and Empoli (20 in Serie A) have suffered more defeats. Chelsea have lost four successive Premier League matches away from home for the first time since December 2000 under Claudio Ranieri (5 defeats).

Chelsea remain 10th in the points table

Wolves had 14 shots out of which six were on target. Chelsea managed 16 shots with just five on target. Chelsea had the lion's share of possession (69%), besides a pass accuracy of 87%. Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th (W6 D4 L8). Chelsea have conceded 28 goals, besides scoring 29. Wolves have risen to 11th (22 points) with a -7 goal difference (W6).

How did the match pan out?

In an entertaining first half, Chelsea were the best side on the pitch but failed to take their chances. Raheem Sterling, in particular, was guilty of wasting a glorious chance. Wolves grew into the contest and Lemina scored from a set-piece. Chelsea turned up the pressure and went close several times. It was Doherty who maximized from a Chelsea mistake before Nkunku scored one.