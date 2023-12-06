FA Cup 2023-24: All you need to know

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:47 pm Dec 06, 202306:47 pm

Manchester City won the 2022-23 FA Cup beating United in the final (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

The third round of the 2023-24 FA Cup is set to commence on January 6. It is the oldest, biggest and most historic club cup competition in the world which witnesses over 700 teams fighting for the crown. Things start to get interesting from the third round as the Premier League clubs also kick-start their campaigns. Here are the further details.

Why does this story matter?

The FA Cup is divided into two halves- the qualifying round and the main event. The main event has five rounds before the quarter-final, semi-final and final. Notably, the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the fray from the third round. The inaugural FA Cup was played during the 1871-72 season. This is the 143rd edition of the prestigious cup competition.

FA Cup third round: Key matches

The biggest clash of the third round of the 2023-24 FA Cup has to be Arsenal hosting Liverpool. On the other hand, Newcastle United will face arch-rivals Sunderland whereas, Tottenham will battle it out against Burnley. Manchester City will start their campaign against Huddersfield Town as Manchester United will face Wigan Athletic. Crystal Palace will host Everton whereas Chelsea face Preston North End.

A look at the structure of the FA Cup

The tournament starts with Extra Preliminary, Preliminary, First Qualifying, Second Qualifying, Third Qualifying and Fourth Qualifying Round have been completed. The first round also got over and the second round will end by December 13. Third Round Proper: January 6, 2024 Fourth Round Proper: January 27, 2024 Fifth Round Proper: February 28, 2024 Quarter-Final: March 16, 2024 Semi-Final: April 20, 2024 Final: May 25.

Arsenal have won 14 FA Cup titles!

Arsenal lead the FA Cup tally with 14 crowns followed by Manchester United, who have won it 12 times. Manchester City won the FA Cup last season beating the Red Devils in the final. It was their seventh title. Blackburn Rovers and Wolves hold the hold record of winning the title three consecutive times. While Chelsea recorded three consecutive defeats in FA Cup finals.

Who is the leading goal-scorer in the FA Cup?

Notts County's Harry Cursham is the record goal-scorer in the FA Cup with 49 goals in 44 appearances in the competition from 1877 to 1891. Ian Rush has come close to breaking this record as he netted 44 FA Cup goals during his career. Wimbledon's William Dowden slammed home 19 goals in the 1929-30 FA Cup season, the most in a particular season.

More stats regarding the FA Cup

Ashley Cole has won the FA Cup seven times, which is the most by a player. He won three titles with Arsenal and four with Chelsea. Arsene Wenger has won the title seven times, the most by a manager. He won with Arsenal in 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017. Louis Saha scored the fastest goal in 25 seconds (2009 final).

Who are the contenders this time?

Arsenal have been in sensational form in the Premier League and hopefully, Mikel Arteta's men will replicate that in the FA Cup. However, Arsenal face a tricky test in Liverpool, who won the trophy in 2021-22. Champions City are the hot favorites. Tottenham can be an exciting prospect under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou. Aston Villa and Newcastle United have outside chances.