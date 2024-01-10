Shreyas Iyer to feature in Ranji Trophy after five years

By Parth Dhall 05:02 pm Jan 10, 202405:02 pm

Shreyas Iyer averages nearly 40 in Test cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian's Shreyas Iyer has been named in the Mumbai XI for their second match of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh, starting January 12. Iyer will feature in India's premier red-ball tournament for the first time since the 2018/19 season. The middle-order batter, who had ordinary returns in South Africa, aims to regain his touch ahead of the England Test series at home.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer has been bolstering India's middle order in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have fallen out of favors from the selectors. Although Iyer averages nearly 40, he is yet to prove his mettle overseas (Tests). After an average Test series in South Africa, Iyer is vying to make his presence felt. Playing the Ranji Trophy could be fruitful for him.

Iyer's first Ranji Trophy match since 2018/19 season

As mentioned, Mumbai's impending match against Andhra Pradesh will be Iyer's first in the Ranji Trophy since the 2018/19 season. He last featured in the tournament in a game against Vidarbha, which started on December 30.

Over 700 runs in Test cricket

As of now, Iyer has smashed 707 runs from 12 matches at an average of 39.27 in Test cricket. The tally includes a ton and five half-centuries. His only Test ton came on his debut (against New Zealand in Kanpur). Iyer became the second Mumbai-born player to score a century in the debut Test innings after Pravin Amre (versus South Africa in 1992).

Iyer attained these feats

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer became the first Indian to reach double figures in each of his first 10 Test innings. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut.

A tale of two halves

Although Iyer's Test numbers are impressive, his career so far has been a tale of two halves. From his debut (November 25, 2021) to December 26, 2022, he smashed 624 runs from 12 innings at 56.72. However, Iyer managed just 83 runs in his next eight innings at 11.85. His highest score in this phase is 31.

Iyer counters spin well, falters facing short balls

Iyer's biggest strength is countering spin on any track. He moves his feet well and has the ability to strike big sixes. Meanwhile, Iyer falters against pacers who swing the ball. He also made headlines for his poor technique against short balls. This was visible during Iyer's first tour to South Africa. He returned with scores of 31, 6, 0, and 4*.

Over 5,400 First-Class runs

Iyer made his First-Class debut during the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir. In a career spanning over a decade, Iyer has racked up 5,407 runs from 67 FC games at an average of 50.06. The tally includes 13 tons and 29 half-centuries. Notably, Iyer has over 5,200 runs in List A and T20 cricket as well.

Mumbai's squad for Andhra match

Mumbai's squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, and Sylvester Dsouza.