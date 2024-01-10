Rashid Khan ruled out of T20I series versus India: Details

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rashid Khan ruled out of T20I series versus India: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 03:48 pm Jan 10, 202403:48 pm

Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series versus India

Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series versus India, starting January 11. Rashid continues his recovery from the lower back surgery that forced him out of the Big Bash League and the upcoming SA20. Rashid had traveled with the Afghan team to Chandigarh but is not yet match fit. Here are further details.

2/5

We will miss him in the series, says Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said Rashid is doing his rehab. "He is not totally fit, but is traveling with the team," Ibrahim said. "We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series." Ibrahim also said Afghanistan could struggle given Rashid's experience which will be missed.

3/5

Rashid averages 14.80 in T20Is

Rashid has not played a competitive game since the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in October-November in India. He also missed Afghanistan's most recent assignment, a 2-1 T20I series win over UAE. In 82 T20Is, he owns 130 scalps at just 14.80. Overall, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format with 556 scalps at 18.30.

4/5

Afghanistan have plenty of spin options to test India

Afghanistan have their base covered despite Rashid's absence. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will lead the spin attack after returning to the scheme of things. Noor Ahmad will be a crucial force. Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the other spin options.

5/5

Here's the Afghanistan squad for the series

Afghan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, and Gulbadin Naib. The opening game of the 3-match series will be played in Mohali on January 11.