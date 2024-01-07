Ellyse Perry features in her 300th international match: Notable stats



By Gaurav Tripathi 06:42 pm Jan 07, 2024

Perry is arguably the best all-rounder in women's cricket history (Source: X/@ICC)

Premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the first Australian woman to complete 300 matches across all international formats. The second WT20I between Australia and India on January 7 marked her milestone match. Perry has been a vital part of Australia's line-up across formats for over 15 years now. Overall, she became the fourth woman to complete 300 international appearances. Here are her stats.

Fourth player to get this milestone

As mentioned, Perry became the first Aussie woman to play 300 matches in international cricket. Overall, she became the fourth player to touch this milestone. She has joined India's Mithali Raj (333), England's Charlotte Edwards (309), and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (309). While Raj and Edwards have retired, the 36-year-old Bates is in the twilight of her career.

Breaking down Perry's international numbers

In 141 WODI matches, Perry has scored 3,852 runs at an average of 51.36. The tally includes two centuries and 34 half-centuries. Standing in her 147th WT20I, she has scored 1,774 runs at 32.25. Perry has nine half-centuries in the format. Perry has also played 12 Tests, scoring 925 runs at 66.07. She has scored two centuries and four half-centuries.

Only all-rounder with this double

Perry has scored 6,551 international runs in Australian colors at a 43-plus average. With the ball, she owns 38, 162, and 123 wickets in WTests, WODIs, and WT20Is, respectively. Overall, the right-arm pacer boasts 323 wickets in Australian colors. To date, she is the only all-rounder to accomplish the double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in women's cricket.

A look at her notable records

Perry's WODI average of 51.36 is the third-highest among players with at least 1,000 runs. She also owns the most 90s in the format (6). Perry is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker and fourth-highest run-getter in WODIs. In WT20Is as well, the all-rounder is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker and fourth-highest run-getter. She is among the only six players with two successive tons in Women's Tests.