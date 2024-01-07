Ranji Trophy 2024: Ankit Rajpoot registers his ninth First-Class fifer

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:32 pm Jan 07, 2024

Ankit Rajpoot ran through the Kerala batting order on Day 3

Ankit Rajpoot was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh against Kerala on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The experienced pacer claimed his ninth First-Class fifer as he begins the season in style. He scalped a solitary wicket on Day 2 as Kerala resumed Day 3 at 193/5. Rajpoot continued his impressive form and scalped the remaining four wickets. Here's more.

An impressive bowling display from Rajpoot

After Uttar Pradesh scrabbled their way to 302, the onus was on the bowlers to restrict Kerala below that score. Rajpoot struck early, removing Krishna Prasad with his very first delivery. He returned on Day 3 and dismissed Shreyas Gopal before sending Jalaj Saxena back to the pavilion in two subsequent overs. Lastly, he dismissed Basil Thampi and Vaisakh Chandran to complete his fifer.

Rajpoot has claimed nine First-Class fifers

Playing his 73rd First-Class match, Rajpoot now owns 241 wickets at an average above 28. The speedster has claimed nine fifers and 11 four-wicket hauls. He has also registered a solitary 10-wicket match haul. Ever since making his FC debut in 2012, he has been a regular for UP across all formats. He owns 97 and 66 scalps in List A and T20s respectively.

How has the match proceeded?

UP reached 302 thanks to Rinku Singh's 92 and Dhruv Jurel's 63 as MD Nidheesh scalped 3/68. In reply, Kerala were bundled out for 243 as Rajpoot claimed 5/64. Kerala handed UP a 59-run lead. In the second innings, UP are 219/1 at stumps on Day 3, with Aryan Juyal (115*) and Priyam Garg (49*) at the crease as they lead by 278 runs