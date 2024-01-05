IPL 2024: Five reasons why KKR can reach the playoffs

KKR will look to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

All eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League. They created history by signing Mitchell Starc for Rs. 24.75 crore. They also made some value additions including KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford and Manish Pandey among others. KKR finished seventh last season and will hope for a turnaround. We decode why KKR can qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024.

KKR have a strong core on offer

KKR have a settled lineup studded with domestic and foreign stars. Domestic stars like Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy have been with the team for some years now and understand their role. Similarly, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Rahmanullah Gurbaz form their foreign core. English dasher Jason Roy can also fit in the lineup depending on the combination.

KKR have a versatile bowling attack

KKR are known for their bowling attack, especially their spinners, who have always done well. Varun, Narine and young leggie Suyash Sharma form a formidable spin-bowling lineup. With Starc's addition, KKR's pacers also have the talent to rattle any opposition. The likes of Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Chetan Sakariya have shown enough quality to succeed at this level irrespective of the conditions.

The return of Gautam Gambhir as the mentor

Gautam Gambhir has guided KKR to two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. They were a formidable franchise during his stay as captain. The franchise has struggled after his departure. Since 2019, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs five times in six attempts. His return as a mentor is a big boost for KKR as he is a very shrewd tactician.

The presence of exceptional finishers

KKR have a sensational batting lineup but what's more fascinating is the presence of accomplished finishers. Rinku showed his heroics last season and then flourished in Indian colors. He will be keen to build on that in IPL 2024. Similarly, Russell has featured for WI in T20Is and is in good touch with the bat. Ramandeep Singh is another power-hitter in their roster.

Eden Gardens pitch will be detrimental to their success

KKR have had issues with the Eden Gardens pitch over the last few years. With the spin attack that they possess, they will look to play on slowish pitches. But that hasn't been the case for the last few seasons in Kolkata. But if they manage to convince CAB, then it can work in KKR's favor, like in Gambhir's era when they became champions.

A look at KKR's probable lineup for IPL 2024

KKR's probable XI for IPL 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh/ KS Bharat, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy. Impact players: Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, and Manish Pandey.

