Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI: Preview

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 05:37 pm Jan 05, 202405:37 pm

Sri Lanka have quite an experienced squad (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka will face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, starting January 6. All three matches will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a poor ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, Sri Lanka will hope for a fresh start. Zimbabwe would want to show they have a lot of meat. Both sides will want to make things count. Here's the preview.

Decoding the head-to-head record between SL and ZIM

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 61 occasions in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have pocketed 47 wins to Zimbabwe's 12. Meanwhile, three matches have not had a result. On Lankan soil, the two sides have met 16 times. SL have won 12 matches to Zimbabwe's four. SL beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the last bilateral series at home.

SL have an experienced squad

Sri Lanka have quite an experienced squad with a couple of players returning. Dasun Shanaka comes back from injury whereas Wanindu Hasaranga's availability is subject to fitness. Avishka Fernando lends a voice in the batting department after missing the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis will lead the Lankans. His exploits with the bat can be immense.

Zimbabwe will be no pushovers

Zimbabwe have top players who have been in the scheme of things of late. Sikandar Raza remains the best player in Zimbabwe's ranks. Skipper Craig Ervine will mark his presence as well. In the bowling department, Richard Ngarava remains a threat alongside the experienced Blessing Muzarabani. Zimbabwe will be hoping to showcase their potential and earn brownie points.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The surface at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will favor bowlers, especially the slower ones. Batting can be a bit challenging on this surface. Players will need to spend some time before having their eyes set. One can watch the match from 2:30pm onward (IST). The match can be streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka. Zimbabwe probable XI: Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Monyunga.

Nissanka averages 82.33 versus Zimbabwe; Fernando eyeing 1,000 ODI runs

Pathum Nissanka will be counted upon to provide the cushion with the bat for Lanka. He owns 1,728 runs from 49 ODI matches at 38.40. In four matches, Nissanka tallies 247 runs versus Zimbabwe, averaging 82.33. Avishka Fernando is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs. He has 990 runs at 34.13, having played 29 matches.

Richard Ngarava is closing in on 50 ODI scalps

Richard Ngarava owns 48 scalps for Zimbabwe and is two shy of the 50-wicket mark. He averages 34.33. Burl has 898 runs in ODIs at 24.94. He needs 102 more to register a mark of 1,000 ODI runs. Notably, the first ODI will mark his 50th in this format for Zimbabwe. Raza owns 4,143 runs in ODIs at 36.99. He also has 85 scalps.