Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ODIs 2024: Here's the statistical preview

1/8

Sports 2 min read

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ODIs 2024: Here's the statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 12:35 am Jan 05, 202412:35 am

Sri Lanka host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series (Photo credit: X/@ZimCricketv)

Sri Lanka host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, starting January 6. All three matches will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a poor ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, Sri Lanka will hope for a fresh start and a win will lift their spirits. Zimbabwe would want to show they have a lot of meat in their cricket. Here's more.

2/8

Decoding the head-to-head record between the two sides

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 61 occasions in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have pocketed 47 wins to Zimbabwe's 12. Meanwhile, three matches have not had a result. On Lankan soil, the two sides have met 16 times. SL have won 12 matches to Zimbabwe's four. SL beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the last bilateral series at home.

3/8

Raza and Ervine are Zimbabwe's big guns

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza owns 4,143 runs in ODIs at 36.99. Raza has smashed seven tons and 21 fifties. Versus Sri Lanka, he has amassed 343 runs from 14 matches at 38.11. Skipper Craig Ervine has slammed 3,294 ODI runs at 33.27 with the help of four tons and 19 fifties. Versus the Lankans, Ervine has clocked 326 runs at just 21.73.

4/8

Ryan Burl is closing in 1,000 ODI runs

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl has 898 runs in ODIs at 24.94. He needs 102 more to register a mark of 1,000 ODI runs. Notably, the first ODI will mark his 50th in this format for Zimbabwe.

5/8

Nissanka averages 82.33 versus Zimbabwe; Fernando eyeing 1,000 ODI runs

Pathum Nissanka will be counted upon to provide the cushion with the bat for Lanka. He owns 1,728 runs from 49 ODI matches at 38.40. In four matches, Nissanka tallies 247 runs versus Zimbabwe, averaging 82.33. Avishka Fernando is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs. He has 990 runs at 34.13, having played 29 matches.

6/8

Richard Ngarava is closing in on 50 ODI scalps

Richard Ngarava owns 48 scalps for Zimbabwe and is two shy of the 50-wicket mark. He averages 34.33. Blessing Muzarabani remains a key figure for Zimbabwe. He owns 57 ODI scalps, averaging 31.94. Raza remains a threat with his spin on the Lankan shores. He has amassed 85 wickets at 42.97. In 42 matches, Luke Jongwe has scalped 40 wickets at 33.22.

7/8

Key details of the Lankan bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga, who is closing in on 50 ODI matches (48), owns a total of 67 wickets at just 28.77. Dilshan Madushanka had an excellent ODI World Cup campaign. He has 31 scalps at 24.06.

8/8