A look at India's momentous Test wins in South Africa

By Parth Dhall 11:09 pm Jan 04, 202411:09 pm

The two-Test series ended in a draw (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India beat South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, to level the two-match series 1-1. The visitors chased down 79, bowling SA out for 55 (1st innings) and 176 (3rd innings). They managed 153 in the 2nd innings. Notably, India have become the first Asian side with a Test win in Cape Town. The match ended in 642 balls, the shortest-ever completed Test.

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, the touring Test sides have found it difficult to stamp their authority in South Africa, often known as the Final Frontier. India had an opportunity to win their maiden Test series in the Rainbow Nation this time. However, a defeat in Centurion quashed their dream. As of now, India have claimed just five Test wins in South Africa.

Third visiting team to win Centurion Test, Boxing Day Test

India managed just one Test win on the 2021/22 South African tour. However, it turned out to be historic. They became the third Test-playing nation to defeat SA in Centurion. Notably, India had ended the seven-match winning streak of the Proteas. Virat Kohli, who was leading back then, became the only Indian captain to win more than one Test in South Africa.

A hard-fought win on a tricky Johannesburg wicket, 2018

India's third Test win in South Africa came in January 2018. The Kohli-led Team India won by 63 runs in Johannesburg. SA had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, but the visitors earned a hard-fought win. The Indian batters showed terrific application on a wicket deemed "risky" to bat on. Meanwhile, the Proteas failed to chase down 241.

India beat a legendary SA in Durban, 2010

India's second and third Test wins in South Africa had a gap of eight years. India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, went on to beat a side that had legends like Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel. VVS Laxman scored 38 and 96 in the two innings as India won by 87 runs in Durban.

India's first-ever Test win in SA, 2006

India's first-ever Test win in South Africa came in 2006 (Johannesburg) under Rahul Dravid. Sreesanth's seam movement made headlines as the pacer took 5/40 and 3/59. As a result, SA were bundled out for 84 in the 1st innings. They couldn't chase 402, getting dismissed for 278. Sourav Ganguly, on his Test comeback, scored an unbeaten 51(101) in the 1st innings.

Do you know?

India's win at Newlands under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is their first in South Africa while chasing. As mentioned, they are the first Asian side to claim a Test win in Cape Town.