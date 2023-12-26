Boxing Day Test: Rahul guides India to 208/8; Rabada shines

By Parth Dhall 08:39 pm Dec 26, 202308:39 pm

KL Rahul returned unbeaten on 70 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

A searing pitch and overcast conditions thwarted India on a rain-curtailed Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Kagiso Rabada's scintillating five-wicket haul triggered India's batting collapse before KL Rahul rescued them. Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) fared well but couldn't capitalize. Only 59 overs of play was possible as India managed 208/8 at stumps.

India lost three wickets in first 15 overs

Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal straightaway faced the heat after SA elected to field. Rabada sent back the Indian skipper in the fifth over. Although Jaiswal found his feet, he fell to Nandre Burger in the 10th over. Shubman Gill departed two overs later. Kohli and Iyer then lifted India from 24/3 to 91/3 at the stroke of lunch.

Rabada dismisses Rohit for sixth time in Tests

Rabada has found success against Rohit. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian opener has fallen to the speedster six times in 10 innings while scoring 104 runs from 216 balls at 17.33. Rohit has faced 168 dot balls. Rabada kept bowling on the fourth-stump channel, beating Rohit a couple of times before deceiving him with a short ball, as he was caught at the boundary.

500 international wickets for Rabada

Besides taking a fifer, Rabada also completed 500 wickets in international cricket. Rabada is the seventh SA bowler with this feat. He is only behind Shaul Pollock (823), Dale Steyn (697), Makhaya Ntini (661), Allan Donald (602), Jacques Kallis (572), and Morne Morkel (535) in terms of international wickets for SA. Interestingly, no other bowler has even 300 international wickets for the Proteas.

Four wickets for SA in second session

Rabada struck in the first over after lunch, breaking the pivotal partnership between Kohli and Iyer. He knocked over Iyer. Rabada also got rid of Kohli with an incredible out-swinger. Ravichandran Ashwin smacked a couple of fours before falling to Rabada. Shardul Thakur (24) and Rahul then batted for a while together. However, Rabada outfoxed and removed Thakur. India finished on 176/7 at tea.

Rabada, the pick of SA's bowlers

Rabada was clearly the pick of South Africa's bowlers on Day 1. He took five wickets for 44 runs in 17 overs, including three maidens. Burger took wickets, including his maiden Test scalp, in 15 overs. Marco Jansen, who had an off day, scalped a solitary wicket. Notably, Rabada registered his maiden five-wicket haul against India in Test cricket.

A solid knock from Rahul

Rahul came to the middle after India were reduced to 92/4. He soon lost Kohli at the other end after India reached 100. Rahul stitched crucial partnerships with Ashwin and Thakur to take India past 160. Although Rahul kept on losing support, he showed resilience on a sturdy pitch. He returned unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls (10 fours and 2 sixes).