A look at Jasprit Bumrah's record-breaking spells in Test cricket

Sports

By Parth Dhall 08:15 pm Jan 04, 202408:15 pm

Jasprit Bumrah took a historic six-fer at Newlands

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in India's historic Test win against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. Bumrah, who claimed a solitary wicket on Day 1 in SA's second innings, completed a six-wicket haul. SA folded for 176 and India chased 79. Notably, Bumrah claimed his third-best bowling figures in Test cricket. Here we decode his record-breaking Test spells.

Third five-wicket haul in SA

Bumrah finished with figures worth 6/61 in the 2nd innings at Newlands. He bowled 13.5 overs. With his third five-wicket haul in South Africa, Bumrah has equaled former bowler Javagal Srinath for the most Test fifers in the nation by an Indian bowler. Among active Indian players, Bumrah's compatriot Mohammed Shami owns two fifers in South Africa.

Career-best Test figures; a historic hat-trick

Bumrah's career-best Test innings figures came against West Indies in Kingston in 2019. He took 6/27 as the hosts perished for 117 in response to India's 416. Bumrah also took a hat-trick in this innings, becoming the third Indian with this feat. No other Indian has taken a hat-trick in the format after that of Bumrah.

Best Test figures by an Indian at MCG

Bumrah starred in India's first-ever victory in the Boxing Day Test Down Under in 2018. The right-arm seamer picked up 6/33 as Australia were bundled out for 151 in response to India's 443/7d. These are now the best Test figures by an Indian at MCG. Bumrah took three wickets in the 2nd innings as well, with Australia failing to chase 399.

Least expensive Test fifer by an Indian

Bumrah's hat-trick in Kingston came days after he scripted history in North Sound during the same series. In the series opener, Bumrah took 5/7 in the second innings as WI attempted to chase 419. They perished for just 100. Bumrah recorded the least expensive five-wicket haul by an Indian in Tests. He is the only Indian with a fifer for less than 10 runs.

Fourth Indian with fifer in Day/Night Tests

Bumrah made merry with a historic five-wicket haul in the Day/Night Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022. He took 5/24 in just 10 overs, with the Lankans being bundled out for 109. Bumrah has become only the fourth Indian bowler to take a fifer in Day/Night Tests. Ishant Sharma was the first Indian to reach this landmark with the pink ball.