Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari smokes his 47th First-Class fifty

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:31 pm Jan 07, 202405:31 pm

Hanuma Vihari slammed his 47th First-Class half-century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari played a decent knock against Bengal on Day 3 of the 2023 Ranji Trophy. The veteran brought up his 47th First-Class fifty as he smashed a patient 133-ball 51. Andhra were 119/3 at the end of Day 2 as Vihari and Ricky Bhui were at the crease. He added 45 runs to his overnight score of six on Day 3.

A decent hand from Vihari

Vihari resumed his inning on Day 3 alongside Bhui as the duo added 87 runs together. The 30-year-old looked comfortable on the crease on a decent batting surface. He played in his traditional way while slamming seven boundaries in the process. However, right before Lunch, Vihari fell to Akash Deep as he edged it straight to wicket-keeper Abishek Porel right after completing his fifty.

A look at Vihari's exceptional First-Class numbers

Vihar has amassed 8,854 runs in 117 First-Class matches at an average above 52. Apart from 47 fifties, he has smashed 23 hundreds while hammering a career-best 302*against Odisha in 2017. Vihari has featured in 16 Tests for India, scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56. He has slammed a ton along with five fifties. He hasn't featured for India since July 2022.

Vihari had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Vihari has been Andhra's mainstay since shifting loyalties from Hyderabad. He slammed 490 runs in eight matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy at 44.36. He hammered two centuries last season including an unbeaten 208. Later, he captained the Rest of India at the Irani Cup.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Bengal compiled a decent total of 409 thanks to an 189-run partnership between debutant Sourav Paul and veteran Anustup Majumdar. The latter slammed a ton while Paul was four short of the landmark. Later, Abishek extended the innings with a 70-run knock. In reply, Andhra are 339/6 at stumps of Day 3 with Bhui unbeaten on 107. They are 70 runs behind.