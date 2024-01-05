Ranji Trophy 2024: Anustup Majumdar clocks his 14th First-Class century

Anustup Majumdar was the third-highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Veteran batter Anustup Majumdar was the star for Bengal on Day 1 against Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy in Vizag. This is Majumdar's 14th FC century as he begins the season on a high. He reached the triple-figure mark in 112 deliveries. He slammed a 139-ball 125 studded with 15 boundaries and two maximums. Bengal are 289/4 at stumps on Day 1.

A look at Majumdar's exceptional First-Class numbers

Majumdar made his First-Class debut for Bengal against Mumbai back in 2004. Overall, he has amassed 4,900-plus runs in 82 FC matches at an impressive average above 41. Besides 14 centuries, the 39-year-old has also smashed 23 fifties in this format. Majumdar has been the mainstay in Bengal's middle order for the last two decades. His highest score of 159 came against Himachal (2022).

Another dependable innings from Majumdar

Majumdar came to the crease when Bengal were 62/2 as he steadied the ship with a 189-run stand with debutant Sourav Paul. The opener fell only four runs short of his maiden ton. However, Majumdar continued as he showed great intent throughout the knock on a very good batting surface in Vizag. Eventually, he fell to Andra spinner Lalith Mohan.

Third-highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Majumdar had a sensational 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter was the third-highest run-getter last season with 867 runs from 10 matches at 61.92, slamming three centuries and three fifties. Only Mayank Agarwal (990) and Arpit Vasadvada (907) scored more runs.

Summary of Day 1

Batting first, Bengal lost opener Shreyansh Ghosh early on before Sudip Gharami added 38 runs with Sourav Paul. Eventually, Gharami perished and the debutant stitched an 189-run partnership with Majumdar. The veteran batter hammered a brilliant ton while Sourav fell four runs short of his maiden FC century. Manoj Tiwary and Mohammad Kaif are at the crease at stumps on Day 1.