Sydney Test: Cummins's fifer, Jamal's 82 headline Day 1

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:16 pm Jan 03, 202401:16 pm

Jamal made 82 amid tought circumstances (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

The third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia saw Shan Masood's men finishing Day 1 as the happier side. Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first in Sydney. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. Meanwhile, the hosts were 6/0 at the end of the day's play. Here are further details.

Rizwan, Jamal starred for Pakistan

Pakistan were reduced to 47/4 after being asked to bat first. Rizwan (88) and Agha Salman (53) then led Pakistan's fight back with a 94-run stand for the sixth wicket. At 227/9, the visitors looked in hot waters before Jamal came to their rescue. He batted with great intent and scored 82. Jamal added 86 runs alongside number-11 batter Mir Hamza (7*).

An aggressive knock from Rizwan

Rizwan played with remarkable intent and scored 88 off 103 balls. The wicket-keeper, who lost his place to Sarfaraz Ahmed in December 2022, has now raced to 1,588 Test runs at 40.71. Overall, this was his ninth Test fifty (100s: 2). Against Australia, he has raced to 482 runs at 48.20. The tally includes two fifties and a ton.

Salman slammed his second successive fifty

Salman also played with intent and scored 53 off 67 balls. The all-rounder has now raced to 809 Test runs at 44.94. Besides six fifties, the 30-year-old has hammered two centuries. This was his second successive fifty against Australia as he scored 50 in the final innings of the Melbourne Test. He has raced to 141 runs across five innings in this series.

Third successive fifer for Cummins

Cummins, who claimed important wickets of Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Saud Shakeel, returned with 5/61 in 18 overs. Notably, he returned with twin five-wicket hauls in the preceding Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As per HOWSTAT, Cummins became the first Aussie skipper to claim three successive Test fifers. Overall, this was his 12th Test fifer as he now owns 257 scalps at 22.13.

A stunning knock from Jamal

Jamal frustrated the Aussie bowlers, scoring 82 off 97 balls. This was his maiden Test fifty as he recorded the third-highest individual score by a visiting player batting at number nine or lower in Australia. Jamal's 82 is also now the fourth-highest individual Test score by a Pakistan batter operating at number nine or lower. This was also his highest First-Class score.