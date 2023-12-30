Richa Ghosh hammers career-best 96 in WODIs: Key stats

Richa Ghosh hammers career-best 96 in WODIs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:28 pm Dec 30, 202311:28 pm

Richa's 96 from 117 balls was laced with 13 fours (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team batter Richa Ghosh slammed a career-best ODI score of 96 versus Australia Women in the second encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Ghosh kept India alive in a run-chase of 259 but it wasn't enough as the hosts suffered a four-run defeat. India were 218/4 at one stage before Ghosh perished. Here are the key stats.

Richa fights for India

Ghosh came in when India Women were 37/1 after seven overs. Ghosh joined hands with Smriti Mandhana and the two added 34 runs. After Mandhana's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues came in and alongside Richa, she shared a vital 88-run stand for the third wicket. Richa played well despite suffering from cramps. She smashed crucial boundaries. Annabel Sutherland, who claimed a 3-fer, got Richa's wicket.

Richa slams her maiden fifty versus AUSW

Richa's 96 from 117 balls was laced with 13 fours. She has raced to 428 runs from 19 matches at an average of 26.75. Richa hit her third WODI fifty and a maiden one versus Australia. In six matches versus AUSW, Richa owns 201 runs at an average of 40.20.

How did the match pan out?

Australia saw Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry add a crucial 77-run stand and were cruising along at one stage. India fought back with regular scalps but also dropped a host of catches (7). Some vital contributions from the Aussie players helped them get to 258. Deepti Sharma claimed a fifer for INDW. In response, Richa's fight wasn't enough as Australia sealed the series.