Deepti Sharma claims her second WODI fifer: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:37 pm Dec 30, 202305:37 pm

Deepti claimed 5/38 from her 10 overs (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma claimed a solid five-wicket haul versus Australia Women in the second ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Deepti's effort helped India restrict the Aussies to 258/8 in 50 overs. Deepti helped India break the 77-run stand between Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. Her control helped India restrict the Aussies to a decent score.

A brilliant spell from Deepti

Deepti's slow-length ball saw Perry give the charge only to be caught by Shreyanka Patil. It was a massive wicket as Australia were looking dangerous. Beth Mooney was the next to go after being trapped leg before. In the 40th over, Deepti dismissed the in-form Tahlia McGrath (24). In the 46th over, Deepti dismissed Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland.

Deepti races to 99 ODI wickets

Deepti claimed 5/38 from her 10 overs. She has now raced to 99 ODI scalps from 85 matches at 29.23. She took her second five-wicket haul. Versus AUSW, she owns 11 scalps from 10 games (maiden fifer). As per ESPNcricinfo, 36 of Deepti's wickets have come on home soil at 26.55. Both her fifers in ODIs have come at home.

First Indian to take a fifer versus AUSW

Deepti has become the first Indian bowler to claim a fifer versus Australia Women in ODIs. Notably, she is also just the third bowler in India vs Australia WODI matches to claim a fifer after CL Fitzpatrick and Perry.