Andrey Rublev seals his 15th tour-level title win: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:27 pm Jan 07, 202405:27 pm

Rublev denied Emil Ruusuvuori his maiden tour-level title (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Russian powerhouse Andrey Rublev picked up his first crown of the 2024 season by winning the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open which is an ATP 250 event. Rublev denied Emil Ruusuvuori his maiden tour-level title by himself sealing his 15th. Notably, Rublev has also earned his 10th tour-level crown on hard courts. He sealed a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Here's more.

It is a great feeling, says Rublev

After his win, Rublev said he enjoyed his week and it's a great feeling to start the season with a title. "It is a great feeling," Rublev said. "I enjoyed my week a lot here. It is a great feeling to start the season with the title. I liked the city, the tournament and I played good tennis."

Match stats and H2H record

Both players served four aces each in the final. However, Rublev's opponent Ruusuvuori committed four double faults. Rublev clocked a 73% win on the first serve and a 78% win on the second. He converted 2/7 break points. Rublev now enjoys a 3-1 win over Ruusuvuori in their ATP Tour head-to-head record. Before this, Ruusuvuori won the pair's meeting at ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati.

Rublev's journey in the tourney

Rublev started in the round of 16 where he beat Liam Broady 6-4, 7-6. Arthur Fils was his Rublev's next scalps as he enjoyed a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory. Rublev prevailed in another three-setter versus Shang Juncheng (6-4, 6-2, 6-3) before overcoming Ruusuvuori.

Do you know?

Rublev served 35 aces across his four matches in the tournament. He doled out 12 aces in his three-set duel against Shang. Russia's Rublev now owns 2,968 aces on the ATP Tour.

