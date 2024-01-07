Grigor Dimitrov ends six-year title drought with Brisbane International win

By Rajdeep Saha 05:00 pm Jan 07, 202405:00 pm

Veteran tennis player Grigor Dimitrov ended a six-year title drought (Photo credit: X/@Lacoste)

Veteran tennis player Grigor Dimitrov ended a six-year title drought by lifting the 2024 Brisbane International trophy on Sunday. He overcame Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4 to claim the trophy. Notably, the Bulgarian sealed his ninth ATP Tour title. Dimitrov claimed his first title since the ATP Finals win in 2017. It has indeed been a long wait for the 32-year-old.

2-1 record over Rune for Dimitrov

With this win, Dimitrov now owns a 2-1 record over Rune on the ATP Tour. Rune had won the pair's first meeting at the 2023 Wimbledon (round of 16). Dimitrov has since then captured his second successive win. He had beaten Rune before this in the round of 16 in Beijing last year.

Relief for Dimitrov as he ends his trophy drought

Dimitrov said it has been a while since he held a piece of silverware. "It's been a while since I held one of these, it's a bit emotional," Dimitrov said as he lifted the trophy. "My love affair started here many years ago in Brisbane and it continues. I'm very thankful to lift the trophy again."

A look at the match stats

Rune doled out nine aces compared to Dimitrov's eight. He also committed more double faults (3-2). Dimitrov clocked a 77% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second. He converted 1/9 break points.

Dimitrov's journey in the tourney

Dimitrov started the 2024 Brisbane International tourney by sealing a win against Andy Murray in R32. He beat Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. In the R16, he beat Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-2. Rinky Hijikata was Dimitrov's next scalp in a 6-1, 6-4 demolition. In the semi-finals, Dimitrov edged past Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-5. And now, he has taken down Rune.

