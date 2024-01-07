Ranji Trophy 2024: Prabhsimran Singh hammers 146-ball century against Karnataka

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:27 pm Jan 07, 202404:27 pm

Prabhsimran hammers his fourth First-Class century in the second innings against Karnataka (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Prabhsimran Singh led Punjab's fightback against Karnataka on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 23-year-old smashed a brilliant 146-ball century. It was his fourth hundred in First-Class cricket. Prabhsimran hammered 17 boundaries during his knock. He was dismissed right after he reached the landmark. Punjab started well in the second innings compiling 192/0 before they lost both their openers.

A brilliant hand from Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran could only manage five runs in the first innings as Punjab folded for 152. In the second innings, he took charge and delivered with a sensational ton. The 23-year-old added 192 runs with opening partner Abhishek Sharma. The duo complimented each other as Punjab were cruising in the second innings. Eventually, Prabhsimran fell to Vidwath Kaverappa, just an over after Abhishek was dismissed.

Here are Prabhsimran's First-Class numbers

Playing his 14th First-Class encounter, the young dasher is closing in on 1,000 runs in this format. Prabhsimran owns 996 runs at an average over 49. Besides slamming four centuries, he has also compiled three fifties. The wicket-keeper batter made his FC debut for Punjab in 2022 and since then, he has cemented his place at the top of the batting order.

The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy was a breakthrough tournament for Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran had a sensational outing for Punjab in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. The youngster was Punjab's highest run-getter at the event with 537 runs in eight matches at 53.70. He smashed two centuries and solitary fifty. Prabhsimran slammed his career-best 202 against Chandigarh.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for only 152 in the first innings as Vasuki Koushik claimed his career-best figures of 7/41. In reply, Karnataka compiled a mammoth total of 514/8d courtesy of centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey. Trailing by 362 runs, Punjab started brilliantly at 192/0 before they lost both their openers. Naman Dhir and Mandeep Singh are steadying the ship.