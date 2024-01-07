Rafael Nadal to miss 2024 Australian Open: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 03:57 pm Jan 07, 202403:57 pm

Rafael Nadal is set to miss the upcoming 2024 Australian Open (Photo credit: X/@RafaelNadal)

Rafael Nadal is set to miss the upcoming 2024 Australian Open. Nadal, who featured in the Brisbane International, will instead return to Spain for treatment of a hip injury. Nadal sustained the injury during the tournament. Earlier, Nadal made his long-awaited return after almost a year out with injury this week. He won his first two matches in Brisbane before losing. Here's more.

Nadal has suffered a muscle tear

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news," Nadal wrote on social media.

Right now I am not ready to compete, says Nadal

Nadal added he is not ready to compete at the maximum level. "Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets of matches. Therefore I am flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," he added. Nadal also said he worked hard to make a return to tennis.

Nadal had last featured in AO 2023 before now

Nadal lost in the second round of last year's Australian Open. He was overcome by Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal did not make any appearance for the rest of the season due to injury. He returned this week in Brisbane, where he went on to beat the likes of Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in straight sets before suffering against Jordan Thompson (7-5, 6-7, 3-6).

A two-time champion at the Australian Open

Nadal owns a 77-16 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Nadal had won the 2022 Australian Open and is a two-time winner here, besides being a six-time finalist. Overall, he has a win-loss record of 314-43 at Grand Slam events, winning 22 honors.

