Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return for India-Afghanistan T20I series: Details

By Parth Dhall 08:05 pm Jan 07, 2024

Rohit Sharma will lead India's T20I side

In a major development, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India's T20I squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series. Rohit is back as India's captain for the three-match series, starting January 11. The squad also includes Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Washington Sundar. Notably, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the series due to injuries.

India's squad for Afghanistan T20I series

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

The return of Rohit and Kohli

The return of Rohit and Kohli to India's T20I setup will make headlines for the days to come. The duo hasn't featured in the format since India's semi-final defeat to England in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli scored a half-century in that match. Hardik has been leading the T20I side for over a year, while Suryakumar became his deputy.

Hardik, Suryakumar ruled out

As mentioned, both Hardik and Suryakumar will miss the three-T20I Afghanistan series. Hardik, who missed the latter half of the 2023 World Cup, has not recovered from his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Suryakumar, who led India's T20I team in South Africa, sustained an ankle injury while fielding in the Johannesburg match. The duo is expected to return in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit, Kohli in contention for 2024 T20 WC

According to ESPNcricinfo, India's Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar flew to South Africa during the 2nd Test in Cape Town, which the visitors won. With the squad announcement, the BCCI has clarified that both Rohit and Kohli are in contention to featured in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, Kohli (4,008) and Rohit (3,853) are the top two run-scorers in T20I cricket.

A look at India's schedule

The three T20Is between hosts India and Afghanistan are scheduled for January 11, 14, and 17 in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru, respectively. India will then host England in a five-match Test series, starting January 25. The players will then join their respective IPL teams. The cash-rich league will conclude two weeks before the T20 World Cup starts (on June 1).