Pat Cummins goes second in ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

By Rajdeep Saha 03:04 pm Jan 10, 202403:04 pm

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has displaced South Africa's Kagiso Rabada

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has displaced South Africa's Kagiso Rabada to go second in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Cummins, who played a significant role in the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG, overtook Rabada, who himself performed well in South Africa's second encounter versus India. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has moved to fourth after a brilliant show at the Newlands. Here's more.

Cummins claimed 19 wickets versus Pakistan

Cummins claimed six wickets in the Sydney match, including a fifer in the first innings. He finished the series with a total of 19 scalps. Notably, the right-arm pacer managed three successive five-wicket hauls. Cummins owns 258 wickets at an average of 22.13. Meanwhile, Rabada claimed 11 scalps versus India across two matches, including four at the Newlands. He owns 291 scalps at 22.05.

Ashwin leads the way with Cummins, Rabada, and Bumrah thereafter

Ravichandran Ashwin remains top of the pile with 863 rating points. Cummins now owns 858 rating points and is seven above Rabada, who has 851 under his belt. The duo is placed above India's Bumrah, who has 787 rating points.

Bumrah was excellent against SA at the Newlands

Bumrah finished the Newlands match with figures worth 2/25 and 6/61. He raced to 140 wickets at just 21.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah owns 38 wickets versus SA at 20.76, including 12 in this series. In 27 away matches, Bumrah has scalped 126 wickets at 21.10. Notably, out of his nine five-wicket hauls, eight have come in away matches (home of opposition).

Hazlewood jumps four places to enter top 10

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed five wickets in the final encounter versus Pakistan in Sydney. His four-wicket haul in the second innings led to Pakistan's collapse. Hazlewood, who owns 249 scalps at 25.95, has risen to joint-seventh in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. Hazlewood has 761 rating points and is tied with England's James Anderson. He jumped four places.

Siraj moves to career-best 17th spot

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who claimed 6/15 and 1/31 in the Newlands match versus SA, has jumped 13 spots to be placed 17th. He has notched his career-best place in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.