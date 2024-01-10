Pakistan eye second T20I series win in New Zealand: Stats

Pakistan eye second T20I series win in New Zealand: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:32 pm Jan 10, 2024

Pakistan defeated the Black Caps 2-1 in 2018

New Zealand are set to host Pakistan in a five-match T20I series, starting January 12. The T20I leg will serve as a tune-up to the 2024 men's ICC T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson is back as NZ's T20I skipper, while Shaheen Afridi will lead Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan eye their second-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have an edge over NZ in T20Is as they own 20 victories and 13 defeats (NR: 1). However, on New Zealand soil, the Kiwis have eight wins and seven defeats against the team. Pakistan's last T20I assignment in the nation was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangladesh. The Men in Green defeated NZ in the final.

Will Pakistan script history?

As mentioned, Pakistan eye their second-ever T20I series win in New Zealand. They defeated the Black Caps 2-1 in the three-match series 2018. Besides, the hosts defeated Pakistan in 2010, 2016, and 2020.

Eden Park to host 1st T20I

The Eden Park in Auckland will host the series opener (12:40pm IST). The last T20I at this venue saw a Super-Over finish as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the one-over eliminator. NZ compiled 196/5 before the scores were tied. The pitch on this iconic ground usually assists both batters and bowlers. Seamers can find early movement here.

A look at the top performers

Mohammad Rizwan's T20I average of 49.07 is the third-best among batters with at least 500 runs. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has clobbered 301 T20I runs at 50.16 on NZ soil. With 1,245 runs at a strike rate of 145.78, Glenn Phillips is NZ's highest run-getter in T20Is since 2021. Mitchell Santner's economy rate of 6.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers since January 2021.

Key milestones on offer (NZ)

Mark Chapman (957) can become the 10th batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs for NZ. Williamson (2,464) is closing in on the 2,500-run mark. He can become the second Kiwi batter after Martin Guptill to get the mark. Tim Southee is three scalps short of becoming the first player to accomplish 150 T20I wickets. Ferguson (44) can complete 50 scalps in the format.

Key milestones on offer (Pakistan)

Mohammad Nawaz is three short of completing 50 T20I wickets. Babar needs just 15 runs to become the first Pakistan batter to accomplish 3,500 T20I runs. Fakhar Zaman needs 67 to complete 1,500 runs in T20Is. Haris Rauf needs 10 scalps to complete 250 wickets in 20-over cricket.