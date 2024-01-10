Steven Smith to open for Australia in Tests: Key takeaways

By Parth Dhall 01:56 pm Jan 10, 2024

Steven Smith has opened in just two internationals so far

In an interesting development, Steven Smith has been picked as Australia's opener for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies. Smith has replaced David Warner at the top after the latter retired from the longest format. The series opener begins on January 17 in Adelaide where Smith will open for the first time in Tests. Australia announced the 1st Test squad on January 10.

Why does this story matter?

Smith is among the best batters in Test cricket at present. He is the acclaimed member of the Fab Four, also comprising Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson. Smith, who is set to open for Australia, started his cricketing journey as a leg-spinner. The Australian batter rose through the ranks and earned praise for his unorthodox batting technique.

Smith moved from number eight to four

Smith made his Test debut in 2010 against Pakistan at Lord's. At the time of his debut, Smith was a leg-spinner who batter at number eight. However, his propensity to consistently score runs earned him a promotion. He was also given the charge of Australia's Test side eventually. Smith held several batting slots in Tests before becoming the mainstay number-four batter.

Nearly 6,000 Test runs at number four

Smith has played the majority of his Test cricket at number four. He owns 5,966 runs from 67 Tests at an incredible average of 61.50 in this regard. As many as 19 of his 32 Test tons have come at this position. Smith averages over 55 at number three (67.07) and five (57.18) as well. He has 12 combined tons in this regard.

His stats at other positions

Early in his career, Smith was also tested at number six. However, he averaged just 25.00 in 11 such Tests. Notably, Smith has played two Tests each at number seven and eight, as well as one Test at number nine.

Has Smith opened in any format?

In a career spanning nearly 14 years, Smith has featured in 325 matches across formats (105 Tests, 155 ODIs, and 65 T20Is). He has opened in just two T20Is as of now (both in 2023).

Smith can be the number one Test opener: Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke, the former Australian captain, recently stated that Smith could become the best Test opener. "If he [Smith] wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he'll be the number one Test opener within 12 months," Clarke told ESPN's Around The Wicket show. "Technically he's good enough, lets the ball go well, he's got a great eye, got beautiful hands."

Smith's incredible Test stats

Smith is currently the second-highest run-scorer among active players in Test cricket. He has amassed 9,514 runs from 104 matches at an astronomical average of 58.01. The tally includes 32 tons, the joint second-most by an Australian in the format, with Steve Waugh. As many as 3,417 of Smith's runs have come in the Ashes, the third-most for a batter in the series.

Australia's squad for 1st Test against West Indies

Australia's squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Starc.