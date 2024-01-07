FA Cup 2023-24, Chelsea thrash Preston 4-0: Key stats

Sports 2 min read



By Rajdeep Saha 01:07 am Jan 07, 2024

Chelsea have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup 2023-24 season after beating Championship side Preston 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. After a goalless first half, Armando Broja handed the hosts a crucial lead in the 58th minute. Substitute Thiago Silva made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Further goals for Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez made sure Chelsea had a comfortable night.

Key records for the Blues

As per Opta, Chelsea have won all of their four FA Cup ties against Preston. Meanwhile, Preston have won just one of their last 16 matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D5 L10). Since losing 4-2 against Bradford City in 2014-15, the Blues have progressed to the next round in each of their last 19 matches when facing a side from the lower division.

How did the match pan out?

Both sides had presentable chances in the first half but nobody found the net. Cole Palmer lifted his shot over the Preston keeper when being in a one-on-one situation. Broja scored for Chelsea when Malo Gusto provided a stunning cross from the left. Palmer's corner saw Silva score the second. Sterling scored the third from a freekick before Enzo scored from close range.

Sterling shines with a goal and an assist

Sterling has now scored his 7th goal of the season in all competitions. Notably, he has five goals in the Premier League and one each in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively. His assist for Enzo was his fourth this season across competitions.

A unique record for Silva

Silva has become the oldest player to score for a Premier League club at the FA Cup aged 39 years and 106 days since Teddy Sheringham, who scored aged 39 years and 310 days for West Ham United in 2006.

Chelsea registered 12 shots on target

Chelsea clocked 24 attempts out of which 12 shots were on target. Chelsea also had 70% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. In terms of corners, they outlasted Preston (8-2). Meanwhile, Preston had two shots on target from four attempts.