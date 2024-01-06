Mujeeb Ur Rahman named in Afghanistan's squad for India T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 08:01 pm Jan 06, 202408:01 pm

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been named in the squad (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan have named a 19-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India, starting January 11. Rashid Khan makes a comeback to the Afghanistan side for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, there are doubts over his availability given that he's recovering from back surgery. Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been named in the squad. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Mujeeb, along with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had refused to sign the central contract for 2024. Mujeeb missed the T20I series against the UAE to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) while the other two featured, having held talks with the board. The ACB revoked Mujeeb's No Objection Certificate, which brought an abrupt end to his stint in the BBL.

Mujeeb claimed seven wickets in BBL 2023-24

Mujeeb played six matches in the BBL 2023-24 season for the Melbourne Renegades. He claimed seven scalps with the best of 3/20. Notably, courtesy of his three-wicket haul, Mujeeb surpassed 250 wickets in T20s. He owns 251 scalps.

Here's the Afghanistan squad for the series

Ibrahim Zadran will lead the Afghans in the three-match series against India. Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Schedule of the three-match series

The opening game of the 3-match series will be played in Mohali on January 11. The remaining matches will be held in Indore and Bengaluru on January 14 and 17 respectively.