Manchester United hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:00 am Dec 18, 202312:00 am

Manchester United earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Liverpool on matchday 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League at Anfield. The hosts had a majority of possession and also created many chances but they couldn't break the United defense which held their shape brilliantly throughout the game. Later, Diogo Dalot received a controversial red card for dissent. Here are further details.

A dearth of touches in the first half for United

As per Squawka, Eight of Liverpool's footballers have had more touches in the opposition box than the entire Manchester United team combined in the first half. Liverpool had 21 touches in the opposition box while United had only one touch in Liverpool's penalty area in the first half. The hosts registered 15 attempts against Manchester United in the first half.

Some records from this match

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last eight PL home matches against Manchester United. They have registered four wins and as many draws in these matches. The Red Devils have failed to score in their last four PL away games against Liverpool. United have failed to win any of their last 13 PL away games against teams starting the day at the PL summit