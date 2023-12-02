UEFA Euro 2024: Spain to face Croatia and Italy

Dec 02, 2023

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

The 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year. This will be the 17th edition of the quadrennial tournament with top teams from the continent battling it out. On Saturday, the draw for the event was held at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. Spain have drawn heavyweights Croatia and Italy. Here's more.

A look at the groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland Group B: Spain, Croatia, Albania, Italy Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, England, Serbia Group D: Netherlands, France, Austria, Playoff winner A Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Playoff winner B Group F: Turkey, Portugal, Czech Republic, Playoff winner C

Spain get Group of Death

On paper, Spain alongside defending European champions Italy and 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Croatia, promises plenty of fireworks. Albania are the other side of this group.

Key details about Group B teams in the qualifying campaign

Spain topped Group A with seven wins out of eight matches while registering 21 points. They also scored 25 goals while conceding only five. Italy finished second in Group C after drawing 0-0 on matchday 8. The two-time winners finished behind England. Croatia finished second in Group D with 16 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, Albania topped Group E (W4 D3 L1).

Germany to host the 2024 Euros

Germany will host the 2024 Euros next year and they qualified as the host nation. This will be their 14th European Championship appearance and it will be Julian Nagelsmann's first big assignment with this German team. The Germans have won the title three times in 1972, 1980 and 1996. However, they will look to end a 28-year wait in front of their home fans.