ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan manage 286/10 versus Netherlands

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 05:43 pm Oct 06, 202305:43 pm

Pakistan have been bowled out for 286 against the Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan have been bowled out for 286 against the Netherlands in match number two of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Friday. Pakistan were off to a poor start and lost three quick scalps. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then added 120 runs for the fourth wicket. However, the Dutch fought back before Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan scored crucial runs.

3 quick scalps for the Netherlands bowlers

Fakhar Zaman was the first to be dismissed by Logan van Beek. Fakhar started well with three fours before offering a catch to the bowler after being early on his shot. Babar Azam ended up being caught after mistiming a pull against Colin Ackermann to short mid-wicket. Imam-ul-Haq was hurried by a short ball from Paul van Meekeren and ended up finding a fielder.

Rizwan and Shakeel add 120 runs

Rizwan and Shakeel then upped the tempo and looked to be positive, scoring at a decent rate and finding those odd boundaries. Both players steadied the ship and added a crucial century-plus stand. However, Shakeel departed for 68 on the 29th over and Rizwan too perished for the same score three overs later.

Cameos from Nawaz and Shadab

Just when the Dutch gained control, Nawaz and Shadab added 64 runs to steer Pakistan post 250. Shadab made a decent 32 from 34 balls. Nawaz managed 39 before being run out.

Bas de Leede and Ackermann amongst the wickets

Bas de Leede was exceptional for the Netherlands. He claimed 4/62 from nine overs. He got the key scalps of Rizwan and Shadab. Ackermann picked up two scalps as well and finished with 2/39 from eight overs. He got the wicket of Haris Rauf, who scored an useful 14-ball 16 in the end.