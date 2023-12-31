David Warner owns four Test centuries at the SCG: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:50 pm Dec 31, 202311:50 pm

Warner owns a total of four tons and seven fifties at the SCG

Australia's veteran opener David Warner is playing his last career Test. Warner will bid adieu at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Australia face Pakistan in the final encounter. Australia have a 2-0 lead in the series and will want to claim another win against struggling Pakistan. All eyes will be on Warner as he bids farewell. We decode his stats at the SCG.

Why does this story matter?

Warner will want to play his natural game in Sydney and finish his journey on a strong note. He has enjoyed a terrific record against Pakistan on home soil. Warner has also been a class act at the SCG and averages close to 50. Warner started the series with a bang but has since then failed across three innings. He will be pumped up.

Warner owns 7 fifty-plus scores at the SCG

Warner owns a total of four tons and seven fifties at the SCG. He has amassed 793 runs from 18 matches at an average of 49.56. Versus Pakistan, Warner has 168 runs from a solitary match at the SCG. He averages 84, hammering a ton and a fifty. Warner also owns tons here against India, New Zealand, and West Indies (one each).

Warner averages 58.11 in home matches

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has piled up 8,695 runs in Tests at an average of 44.58. He owns 26 centuries and 36 fifties with the best score of 335*. On home soil, Warner has amassed 5,347 runs at 58.11. He has hit 20 tons and 14 fifties. Versus Pakistan, Warner has smashed 1,057 runs at home, averaging 105.30 (100s: 5, 50s: 1).

Warner is closing in on 1,500 runs versus Pakistan

Warner is closing in on 1,500 Test runs versus Pakistan. He has scored 1,461 runs at 76.89. Warner owns 10 fifty-plus scores versus the Asian side. In the ongoing series, he has scored 208 runs from four innings at 52.