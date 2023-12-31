Serie A 2023-24: Stats defining title contenders Inter and Juventus

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Serie A 2023-24: Stats defining title contenders Inter and Juventus

By Rajdeep Saha 10:39 pm Dec 31, 202310:39 pm

Lautaro Martinez of Inter has 17 goals involvement in Serie A 2023-24 (Photo credit: X/@Inter_en)

Juventus finished the 2023 calendar year with a massive 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in the Serie A. With this win, Juventus cut down the lead of Serie A 2023-24 leaders Inter Milan to two points. Notably, Inter had earlier drawn 1-1 against Genoa. After 18 matchdays, things are nicely poised as the challenge for the title seems a two-way race.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Inter and Juventus have both been solid this season, having lost just one game in Serie A. Inter have been free-flowing going forward and scoring, besides also being misers defensively. AC Milan are third in the standings but their inconsistency is what could hurt them in the remainder of the season in 2024. So it leaves the Inter and Juve firmly placed.

3/7

Inter have dominated the numbers this season

Inter have scored a league-high 42 goals this season. Juventus have managed 27 goals. In terms of goals conceded, Inter have let in just eight which is the best defensive record in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Juventus have the second-best return with just 11 goals conceded. Defense can win you titles and this aspect will be defining for these two sides.

4/7

A long unbeaten run for the two teams

Inter have collected 45 points from 18 matches. Inter have won 14 games, besides drawing three (L1). Juventus have claimed 13 wins, four draws, and a defeat. Massimiliano Allegri's men have amassed 43 points. Juventus are unbeaten in 13 Serie A matches since a 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo on September 23. Inter are unbeaten in 12 since a defeat against Sassuolo on September 28.

5/7

Inter and Juventus's key results against big sides

Inter and Juventus have enjoyed positive results against the league's other top teams. Both sides have overcome Roma 1-0 respectively. Inter have downed Atalanta, Napoli, and rivals Milan. On the other hand, Juventus have beaten Napoli, Milan, and Roma, besides drawing versus Atalanta. Meanwhile, Juventus and Inter played out a 1-1 draw in November end.

6/7

A look at the key performers

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez leads the scoring chart this season in Serie A. He owns 15 goals and two assists. Marcus Thuram has played all 18 games for Inter, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic has six goals and two assists from 16 games. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has three goals and three assists. Filip Kostic has four assists.

7/7

Sommer leads the tally for most clean sheets

Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who joined in the summer of 2023, owns the most clean sheets (12). Meanwhile, Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny owns nine clean sheets, having played 16 games.