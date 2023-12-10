Mohamed Salah: Decoding his stellar Premier League stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:43 pm Dec 10, 202307:43 pm

Salah has scored 11 goals this season in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah completed his 200th goal for Liverpool with an equalizer against Crystal Palace. He also brought up his 150th goal in the Premier League with the same strike. The Egyptian has been extremely consistent with his goal involvements ever since he joined the club back in 2017. Salah will surely end his career as a Premier League legend. Here's more.

The 31-year-old is one of the greatest footballers in the modern era to feature for Liverpool. Salah has the charisma and the panache to lead the Reds with his eccentric gameplay and exceptional goal-scoring instincts. Apart from netting goals, the veteran is a creative genius, who steps up with an assist or two whenever his team is in trouble.

Fifth-fastest to complete 150 goals in the Premier League

As mentioned, Salah accomplished 150 goals in the Premier League in 247 appearances. He became the fifth-fastest to the milestone. The likes of Alan Shearer (212), Sergio Aguero (217), Harry Kane (218), and Thierry Henry (220) have reached the landmark faster than the Egyptian talisman. While 148 of his goals are for Liverpool, two of them came while representing Chelsea.

Decoding Salah's 2023-24 Premier League season in numbers

Salah has scored 11 goals in 16 PL appearances this season while providing seven assists. He has created 36 chances. As per Opta, 21 out of his 38 shots (excluding blocks) have been on target. He has scored one goal from outside the box. He has smashed the woodwork once. Salah has netted three penalties. The Egyptian has created 13 big chances.

A look at his overall stats in the Premier League

As mentioned, Salah has amassed 150 goals in 247 appearances in the PL while providing 66 assists. He has created 99 big chances. Only 23 of his goals have been spot-kicks while he netted eight headers. He has struck the woodwork 20 times. He has tallied 377 shots on target from 873 attempts. 120 of his goals have come from his preferred left foot.

Joint-10th highest goal-scorer in the Premier League

With his 150th goal in the PL, Salah is now the joint-10th highest goal-scorer in the competition. He has now equaled former Liverpool striker Michael Owen (150 goals). He is behind the likes of Shearer (260), Kane (213), Wayne Rooney (208), Andrew Cole (187), Aguero (184), Frank Lampard (177), Henry (175), Robbie Fowler (163), and Jermain Defoe (162).

Highest PL goal-scorer for Liverpool

Salah is Liverpool's highest goal-scorer in the Premier League with 148 goals. Fowler with 128 strikes is in the second spot while Steven Gerrard is third with 120 league goals for the Reds. Owen has also scored 118 PL goals for Liverpool.

A look at his PL accolades

Salah won the PL crown with Liverpool in the 2019/20 season. He also bagged three Golden Boots in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons. The Egyptian won the Player of the Season award in 2017/18. He also amassed the most assists (13) in the 2021/22 season. The 31-year-old won five POTM awards while securing a solitary Goal of the Season and two GOTM awards.