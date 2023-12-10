Yann Sommer: Decoding his exceptional stats in 2023-24 Serie A

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:31 pm Dec 10, 202307:31 pm

Yann Sommer has registered 10 clean sheets in 15 Serie A matches this season (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Yann Sommer has been at his dominant best for Inter Milan in his debut season in Italy. The Swiss goalkeeper joined the Nerazzurri this summer to fill the void Andre Onana left. However, he has exceeded expectations with his sensational performances in the 2023-24 Serie A. His heroics have helped Simone Inzaghi's men to reach the summit of the Serie A standings. Here's more.

Yann Sommer breaks this Serie A record

Sommer was superb against Udinese in Inter's 4-0 win, adding to his tally of clean sheets. As per Opta, Sommer became the first goalkeeper to collect 10 clean sheets in their first 15 Serie A fixtures, ever since teams started receiving three points for a win (since 1994-95). This is an excellent return for Sommer, who plied his trade in the Bundesliga earlier.

Decoding Sommer's 2023-24 Serie A season in numbers

As per Opta, Sommer has made 31 saves this season while facing 38 shots on target, conceding seven goals. 17 of his saves have been from inside the box. He has a save percentage of a whopping 81.58%. Sommer has completed 387 out of 463 attempted passes clocking 83.59% passing accuracy. Meanwhile, the Swiss veteran has saved the lone penalty he faced.

Overall season stats for Sommer

Besides playing in 15 Serie A games, Sommer has also played four UCL matches, returning with two clean sheets. In all competitions, he has so far tallied 12 clean sheets in 19 matches this season.

Most clean sheets in 2023-24 Serie A

Sommer leads the tally of clean sheets in 2023-24 Serie A with 10 clean sheets while Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczęsny is in second spot with eight clean sheets. Bologna's Łukasz Skorupski and Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic are jointly third with six clean sheets each. Atalanta custodian Juan Musso and Lazio's Ivan Provedel have raked up five clean sheets each this season.

Most saves in the 2023-24 Serie A

AC Monza custodian Michele Di Gregorio leads the tally in the 2023-24 Serie A with 53 saves. Lorenzo Montipo of Hallas Verona is in the second spot with 52 saves this season. While Frosinone's Stefano Turati and Leece custodian Wladimiro Falcone are jointly in third position with 45 saves. Sommer is in the 11th spot with 31 saves thanks to Inter Milan's exceptional defense.

Inter Milan return to the Serie A summit

With a 4-0 win over Udinese, Inter Milan have returned to the summit of the Serie A standings. The Nerazzurri now have 38 points from 15 matches, registering 12 wins and two draws. They are two points clear of second-placed Juventus. Arch-rivals AC Milan with 29 points are in third position while AS Roma (24) with a match in hand complete the top four.