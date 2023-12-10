Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Statistical preview of the quarter-finals

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:05 pm Dec 10, 202307:05 pm

Deepak Hooda has been brilliant for Rajasthan in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy enters its business end with eight teams fighting out for the crown in the quarter-finals. Six teams sealed their berth in the quarter-finals right after the group stage. While Kerala and Bengal have secured the last two spots after winning their respective preliminary quarter-final clashes. Here is the statistical preview of the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals.

A look at the schedule

All four quarter-finals will be played on December 11 from 9:00am IST. Bengal will face Haryana while Rajasthan lock horns against Kerala at different grounds at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Meanwhile, Mumbai versus Tamil Nadu and the clash between Vidarbha and Karnataka will be played at the Sansora Cricket Ground A and B respectively. All four matches will be played in Rajkot.

Haryana are unbeaten in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Haryana are one of the two teams who have been unbeaten in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy group stage. They won all of their seven clashes and are in impeccable form. Rahul Tewatia with 304 runs from seven games is Haryana's highest run-getter. He has batted with a strike rate of 142.05 while slamming four fifties. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has returned with 15 wickets.

Bengal reached the quarter-final at Gujarat's expense

Bengal topped Group E despite having the same points as Tamil Nadu. However, they still had to play the preliminary quarter-final because Tamil Nadu defeated them in the group stage. However, Bengal defeated Gujarat by eight wickets to reach the last eight. With 298 runs from seven matches, Anustup Majumdar is Bengal's leading run-scorer. While Shahbaz Ahmed returned with 11 scalps at 17.18.

Mumbai reached the last eight from Group A

With five wins from seven games, Mumbai finished with 20 points in Group A. They were tied at the top with Kerala. However, they progressed to the quarter-finals because of beating Kerala in the group stage, They suffered two defeats against Tripura and Odisha. Jay Bista with 281 runs from seven games at 46.83 is Mumbai's highest run-getter. Tushar Deshpande has claimed 16 wickets.

Tamil Nadu were brilliant in the group stage

Tamil Nadu won five out of the six group stage clashes. Their only defeat came against Punjab. They were tied on points with Bengal but having beaten them in the group stage, Tamil Nadu progressed to the quarter-finals directly. Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant with 214 runs from five innings at 53.50. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy is Tamil Nadu's highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

Vidarbha topped Group B over Maharashtra

Vidarbha were exceptional during the group stage as they won five out of seven games. Their two defeats came against Services and Hyderabad. Vidarbha were tied with Maharashtra on points but progressed to the quarter-finals as they defeated Maharashtra in the group stage. Atharve Taide is Vidarbha's leading run-scorer with 296 runs from seven games at 49.33. Darshan Nalkande finished with 15 wickets.

Karnataka finished second in Group C

Karnataka won six out of seven matches in the group stage as they finished with 24 points. They were a win behind group topper Haryana. Their solitary defeat came against them. Devdutt Padikkal with 465 runs from five matches in Karnataka's leading run-getter. He has slammed five 50-plus scores. Meanwhile, pacer Vasuki Koushik has returned with 16 wickets from seven games at 11.56.

Rajasthan were unbeaten in the group stage

Apart from Haryana, Rajasthan were the other team in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, who finished the group stage unbeaten. They won all of their six matches and are very confident heading into the quarter-finals. Deepak Hooda is their highest run-scorer with 287 runs from five innings at 71.75 (50: 1, 100: 1). Rahul Chahar has been exceptional, scalping 16 wickets in six matches.

Kerala defeated Maharashtra in the preliminary quarter-final

Kerala won five out of seven group-stage matches and were tied on points with Mumbai. But having lost to Mumbai in the group stage, they had to feature in the preliminary quarter-final against Maharashtra. However, they defeated Maharashtra to make their way to the quarter-finals. Sanju Samson has returned with 293 runs from seven innings while Akhil Scaria has claimed 13 scalps.