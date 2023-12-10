WPL 2024 auction: Decoding the top 5 uncapped player signings

By Gaurav Tripathi

Kashvee Gautam fetched Rs. 2 crore from Gujarat Giants.

All five teams for the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) have been finalized as a total of 30 players were bought in the player auction, which took place on December 9. While several prominent names went unsold, a few unknown commodities ignited bidding wars among the franchises. Here we look at the top-five uncapped player signings.

Mannat Kashyap - Rs. 10 lakh (Gujarat Giants)

Gujarat Giants bought left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap for her base price of Rs. 10 lakh. She came into the limelight with her heroics in the Under-19 ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year. Having claimed nine wickets in six games, she was India's second-highest wicket-taker at the event. The youngster forced her way into India's WT20I squad for the ongoing England series.

Aparna Mondal - Rs. 10 lakh (Delhi Capitals)

Wicket-keeper Aparna Mondal was sold to Delhi Capitals for her base price of Rs. 10 lakh. The Bengal star was a part of the DC squad for the 2023 season as well but could not play any game. The Capitals have showcased faith in her yet again. She would be a back-up for Taniya Bhatia, who has proven her mettle at the international level.

Sajana Sajeevan - Rs. 15 lakh (Mumbai Indians)

Kerala all-rounder Sajana Sajeevan was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15 lakh. The 28-year-old, who made her senior debut for Kerala in 2011-12, has been around the scenes for a while. Sajana led the Kerala U-19 captain before being elevated to the same role of the senior side. She has been an integral part of the Kerala team's growth in the last decade.

Vrinda Dinesh - Rs. 1.30 crore (UP Warriorz)

UP Warriorz secured Vrinda Dinesh's services for a bid of Rs. 1.3 crore. The uncapped Karnataka batter played an instrumental role in Karnataka's road to the final of the Senior Women's ODI trophy earlier in the year. She was sensational throughout the season, amassing 477 runs at 47.70. Dinesh was also a part of India's triumphant 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Cup campaign.

Kashvee Gautam - Rs. 2 crore (Gujarat Giants)

Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the talk of the town after fetching Rs. 2 crore from Gujarat Giants. The 20-year-old was a part of the Indian U-23 team that won the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Gautam also had a steady Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023 as she returned with 12 wickets from seven matches. She is also a handy lower-order batter.