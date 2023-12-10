Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City pip Luton Town 2-1: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:53 pm Dec 10, 202310:53 pm

Jack Grealish scored the winning goal for Manchester City (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City came from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Elijah Adebayo handed the leads to Luton Town right at the end of the first half. However, twin strikes from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish sealed all three points for the reigning champions. This is their 10th win of the ongoing league campaign.

Manchester City scripted these PL records

Manchester City are unbeaten against Luton Town in their last 10 league games (W5, D5) since a 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road in September 1986. City have won 14 out of 15 PL games against newly promoted teams (D1) since a 1-2 defeat at home against Leeds in April 2021. They are unbeaten in the last 14 away league games against newly promoted teams.

Rodri registers a unique Premier League record

As per Squawka, City midfielder Rodri is unbeaten in each of his last 44 games for the Citizens in all competitions. With him in the team, City have won 35 matches while registering nine draws. Notably, he has been carded for a tactical foul four times in the PL this season. He only received four cards in the entirety of last season.

Jack Grealish accomplishes 50 career goals

Grealish had a brilliant night against Luton as he scored the winning goal and earned City a very crucial win. This was his 50th career goal for Grealish. 32 of his strikes have come for Aston Villa while he has scored 13 goals for City. He has slammed home five goals for Notts County. Overall, Grealish has scored 25 goals in 159 PL appearances.

A look at the match summary

It was a scrappy first half with both teams squandering chances. However, Luton went ahead right before the half-time break, courtesy of a goal from Adebayo. In the second half, City upped the ante and finally equalized through Bernardo in the 62nd minute. They struck again within three minutes as Grealish handed City the lead. Ultimately, City saw out the game with aplomb.

Manchester City remain in fourth position of the PL standings

Manchester City are back on winning ways and it helped them remain in the top four of the 2023-24 PL standings. Pep Guardiola's men are still in touching distance with leaders Liverpool. They have amassed 33 points after 16 matches, registering 10 wins and three draws. Liverpool (37), Arsenal (36), Aston Villa (35) are ahead of the Citizens in the PL standings.